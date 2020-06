Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This property is located near Colonial Dr. It is a newer home very quiet area ready for a new occupant. Call me today for a showing. To be qualified: No prior eviction in the last 7 years. Your income must be 3 times of the rent amount 1st month rent and deposit is required. You will need a total of $2500 plus pet deposit if applicable to move in. Property is still being remodeled, work is scheduled to be completed 03/09/2020.