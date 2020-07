Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym media room microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym media room

Come to see this MOVE-IN READY well-kept 3/1 remodeled house for rent in North Andrews Gardens, Vinyl Flooring Laminate through the entire home and porcelain tile in kitchen and covered patio. Huge fenced back yard and covered patio. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters and Gym, and public transportation. 20 minutes from Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Just a short drive to the beautiful beach of Lauderdale by the Sea.