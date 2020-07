Amenities

1 BR CONDO WITH A BONUS DEN THAT COULD BE USED AS A HOME OFFICE OR GUEST ROOM. NEW BATHROOM, DISHWASHER, AND GARBAGE DISPOSAL. FULL SIZE WASHER/ DRYER IN UNIT. FRESH PAINT. TILE FLOORS THRU OUT. SCREENED BALCONY. 1 SMALL PET UNDER 20 LBS. GATED COMMUNITY HAS 2 POOLS, AND EXERCISE ROOM. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, BEACHES, RESTAURANTS, I-95, & AIRPORT. PER ASSN 2 PEOPLE CAN RESIDE IN THIS UNIT AND MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 650. *** MASKS & GLOVES ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER UNIT ***