Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family home comes fully furnished and equipped in Oakland Park! Stainless steel appliances, Impact windows, large partially fenced back yard, and driveway for 2 vehicles. Rental price includes furnishings, linens, laundry, full kitchen and equipment, lawn cut twice a month , trash is picked up twice a week and water usage. This beautiful home is within minutes of the sought after Lauderdale by the Sea area, restaurants and other shops and much more!