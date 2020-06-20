4224 N Dixie Hwy 86

Amenities
Unit 86 Available 07/14/20 2017 town-home in new community Eastside Village - Property Id: 288925
2017 town-home in new community Eastside Village. 3 bed - 2 1/2 bath / attached 1 car garage / UV privacy screened in lanai. This town-home is just a short walking distance to Jaco Pastorious Park, Funky Buddha Brewery and minutes away from Lauderdale by the Sea, Wilton Manors and Downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288925
Property Id 288925
(RLNE5813851)