Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

AMAZING AND GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED MODERN STUDIO WITH A FULL BATHROOM FOR RENT. APARTMENT COMES WITH NEW KITCHEN AND QUARTZ COUNTERTOP, NEW ICE COLD CENTRAL A/C WITH NEST SYSTEM, NEW IMPACT WINDOWS, AND DOORS, TOTALLY FENCED IN PROPERTY. SLEEK CLEAN MODERN STYLE. LOTS OF WINDOWS AND DAYLIGHT WITH GARDEN VIEW. TWO BLOCKS FROM FUNK BUHDDA AND DOWNTOWN OAKLAND PARK. 5 MINUTES TO THE WILTON DRIVE, 10 MINUTES TO THE BEACH. MUST SEE. AVAILABLE FOR MINIUM 30 DAYS STAY.