Oakland Park, FL
3672 NW 18th Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

3672 NW 18th Ave

3672 Northwest 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3672 Northwest 18th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Royal Palm Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
This Spacious WATERFRONT 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL HOME in Royal Palm Acres checks-off so many boxes on the list. Outdoor entertainment area with private pool - CHECK! Spacious floorplan with open living/dining/kitchen - CHECK! Office area - CHECK! Walk-in closets - CHECK! Interior laundry room - CHECK! Tile floors - CHECK! And GREAT LOCATION - CHECK! Walk to Easterlin Park (playground, wildlife nature trail, disc golf course, picnic tables/grills, basketball, horseshoes, volleyball), Royal Palm Parks (playground, path along the water, racquetball, tennis, volleyball, bocce ball, & basketball, plus grills), the Stunson Nature Trail (5 acre natural wetlands wilderness) and, Oakland Bark park (2+ acres of land with fire hydrant, agility course, and wash area). Pool & lawn service INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3672 NW 18th Ave have any available units?
3672 NW 18th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland Park, FL.
What amenities does 3672 NW 18th Ave have?
Some of 3672 NW 18th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3672 NW 18th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3672 NW 18th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3672 NW 18th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3672 NW 18th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3672 NW 18th Ave offer parking?
No, 3672 NW 18th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3672 NW 18th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3672 NW 18th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3672 NW 18th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3672 NW 18th Ave has a pool.
Does 3672 NW 18th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3672 NW 18th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3672 NW 18th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3672 NW 18th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3672 NW 18th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3672 NW 18th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
