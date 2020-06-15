3672 NW 18th Ave

Amenities

This Spacious WATERFRONT 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL HOME in Royal Palm Acres checks-off so many boxes on the list. Outdoor entertainment area with private pool - CHECK! Spacious floorplan with open living/dining/kitchen - CHECK! Office area - CHECK! Walk-in closets - CHECK! Interior laundry room - CHECK! Tile floors - CHECK! And GREAT LOCATION - CHECK! Walk to Easterlin Park (playground, wildlife nature trail, disc golf course, picnic tables/grills, basketball, horseshoes, volleyball), Royal Palm Parks (playground, path along the water, racquetball, tennis, volleyball, bocce ball, & basketball, plus grills), the Stunson Nature Trail (5 acre natural wetlands wilderness) and, Oakland Bark park (2+ acres of land with fire hydrant, agility course, and wash area). Pool & lawn service INCLUDED.