3432 NE 15th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3/2.5 townhome in "Hot" Oakland Park. Walking distance to the Arts & Entertainment District. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Tall ceilings, modern kitchen, and baths. Large 2 car garage. The kitchen features granite, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances. The master bath comes with a separate shower and soaker tub. Ceramic tile on the first floor and high-end laminate upstairs. Ton's of closet space, a small community of only 7 homes. A corner unit with lots of windows. Full-size washer and dryer.