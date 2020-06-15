All apartments in Oakland Park
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

3432 NE 15th Ave

3432 Northeast 15th Avenue · (954) 368-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3432 Northeast 15th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL 33334
South Corals

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3/2.5 townhome in "Hot" Oakland Park. Walking distance to the Arts & Entertainment District. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Tall ceilings, modern kitchen, and baths. Large 2 car garage. The kitchen features granite, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances. The master bath comes with a separate shower and soaker tub. Ceramic tile on the first floor and high-end laminate upstairs. Ton's of closet space, a small community of only 7 homes. A corner unit with lots of windows. Full-size washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 NE 15th Ave have any available units?
3432 NE 15th Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3432 NE 15th Ave have?
Some of 3432 NE 15th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 NE 15th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3432 NE 15th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 NE 15th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3432 NE 15th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland Park.
Does 3432 NE 15th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3432 NE 15th Ave does offer parking.
Does 3432 NE 15th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3432 NE 15th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 NE 15th Ave have a pool?
No, 3432 NE 15th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3432 NE 15th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3432 NE 15th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 NE 15th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3432 NE 15th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3432 NE 15th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3432 NE 15th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
