Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home with large kitchen and BRAND NEW Frigidaire Gallery appliance and Bosch dishwasher. Large open living room area with updated wood plank flooring, Tommy Bahama style palm fan and lead glass front door. Located in super quiet neighborhood with a creek view behind the home and large front yard and private enclosed area for you and a pet under 30 pounds, no aggressive breeds. Access to shared pool and plenty of parking for guests. Available to move in right away with rapid approval available. Sq. ft is approximate.