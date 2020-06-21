1644 NE 33RD ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath half of a duplex in Prime, East Oakland Park neighborhood. Tastefully Updated open Kitchen with New Shaker Style with Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops and work Island. Open Concept living at its best with Large & Spacious Living Room with New tile floors and large Windows. Huge Florida Room flooded with natural light on the back of the home with large Impact Windows & Double doors leading onto the backyard. Separate Laundry Room in the home off the Family Room. Fenced in Lush, Tropical Back yard with large shade trees, Perfect for pets. Property shows like a model, hurry this one won't last long.