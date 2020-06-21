All apartments in Oakland Park
Find more places like 1644 NE 33RD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland Park, FL
/
1644 NE 33RD ST
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM

1644 NE 33RD ST

1644 Northeast 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1644 Northeast 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL 33334
South Corals

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath half of a duplex in Prime, East Oakland Park neighborhood. Tastefully Updated open Kitchen with New Shaker Style with Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops and work Island. Open Concept living at its best with Large & Spacious Living Room with New tile floors and large Windows. Huge Florida Room flooded with natural light on the back of the home with large Impact Windows & Double doors leading onto the backyard. Separate Laundry Room in the home off the Family Room. Fenced in Lush, Tropical Back yard with large shade trees, Perfect for pets. Property shows like a model, hurry this one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 NE 33RD ST have any available units?
1644 NE 33RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland Park, FL.
What amenities does 1644 NE 33RD ST have?
Some of 1644 NE 33RD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 NE 33RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
1644 NE 33RD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 NE 33RD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1644 NE 33RD ST is pet friendly.
Does 1644 NE 33RD ST offer parking?
No, 1644 NE 33RD ST does not offer parking.
Does 1644 NE 33RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1644 NE 33RD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 NE 33RD ST have a pool?
No, 1644 NE 33RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 1644 NE 33RD ST have accessible units?
No, 1644 NE 33RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 NE 33RD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 NE 33RD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1644 NE 33RD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1644 NE 33RD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr
Oakland Park, FL 33309

Similar Pages

Oakland Park 1 BedroomsOakland Park 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Park 3 BedroomsOakland Park Apartments with Parking
Oakland Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oakland Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College