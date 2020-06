Amenities

AMAZING COZY EFFICIENCY APARTMENT WITH HIGH CEILINGS FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTAL, FULLY FURNISHED WITH SLICK DESIGN, 40' TV, NEW BAMBOO FLOOR, REMOLDED BATHROOM, ALL LINENS AND KITCHENWARE INCLUDED, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, SUPERMARKET, RESTAURANTS, BARS AND LOUNGES, WALKING DISTANCE TO WILTON MANORS, WILTON DR. AND SHOPPING AREAS, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN OAKLAND PARK AND DOWNTOWN FORT LAUDERDALE NIGHTLIFE AND LAS OLAS BLVD. EASY TO SHOW, AVAILABLE FROM MAY 20, 2020 - JANUARY 02,2021