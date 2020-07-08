All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 4412 LARKFIELD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
4412 LARKFIELD LANE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:22 PM

4412 LARKFIELD LANE

4412 Larkfield Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4412 Larkfield Lane, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house, close to the Tampa International Airport, shopping mall, schools grade A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE have any available units?
4412 LARKFIELD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE have?
Some of 4412 LARKFIELD LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4412 LARKFIELD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4412 LARKFIELD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 LARKFIELD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4412 LARKFIELD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4412 LARKFIELD LANE offers parking.
Does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 LARKFIELD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE have a pool?
No, 4412 LARKFIELD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE have accessible units?
No, 4412 LARKFIELD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4412 LARKFIELD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4412 LARKFIELD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale 2 Bedrooms
Northdale Apartments with BalconyNorthdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Northdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg