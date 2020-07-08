Rent Calculator
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:22 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4412 LARKFIELD LANE
4412 Larkfield Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4412 Larkfield Lane, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house, close to the Tampa International Airport, shopping mall, schools grade A.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE have any available units?
4412 LARKFIELD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Northdale, FL
.
What amenities does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE have?
Some of 4412 LARKFIELD LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 4412 LARKFIELD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4412 LARKFIELD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 LARKFIELD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4412 LARKFIELD LANE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Northdale
.
Does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4412 LARKFIELD LANE offers parking.
Does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 LARKFIELD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE have a pool?
No, 4412 LARKFIELD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE have accessible units?
No, 4412 LARKFIELD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4412 LARKFIELD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4412 LARKFIELD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4412 LARKFIELD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
