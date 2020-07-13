/
apartments with pool
283 Apartments for rent in Northdale, FL with pool
Northdale
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
5220 Corvette Dr
5220 Corvette Drive, Northdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1372 sqft
5220 Corvette Dr Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON!!! Quiet Community with Pool!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.
Northdale
16139 Gardendale Drive
16139 Gardendale Drive, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
1953 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Country Place
15737 Scrimshaw Drive
15737 Scrimshaw Drive, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1545 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Northdale
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Carrollwood Village
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1031 sqft
Situated in prestigious Carrollwood, The Place at Carrollwood Apartments is located in a natural conservation area, surrounded by lush landscaping and natural lakes.
Lake Brant
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1361 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.
Carrollwood Village
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony.
Creekside
5304 Brushy Creek
5304 Brushy Creek Drive, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1027 sqft
Classic Home in a Convenient Location Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Carrollwood Village
14093 Trouville Dr.
14093 Trouville Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1580 sqft
2Bed/ 2.5 bath Town home with a one car garage in Carrollwood. - 2Bed /2.5 Bath Townhome nestled away in the wooded area of the desirable Carrollwood community.
14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE
14019 Citrus Crest Circle, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1598 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom (2 Master Suites), 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Citrus Park.
Carrollwood Village
13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT
13906 Captains Reef Court, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2884 sqft
Located on one of Carrollwood Village most desirable cul de sac streets, this 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage home has a lot to offer.
6315 Nikki Lane
6315 Nikki Lane, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2245 sqft
6315 Nikki Lane Available 06/01/20 Beautiful pool home on HUGE lot - Welcome to the highly sought after Cumberland Estates. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,200+ sq ft pool SFH with additional storage spaces in 2 car garage is a rare find on a .
Calusa
4127 Apple Blossom Rd
4127 Apple Blossom Road, Cheval, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2110 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath POOL HOME in Calusa Trace TAMPA COMMUNITY. Tile Floors Through Out and Carpet in Bedrooms.
14603 ROCKY BROOK DRIVE
14603 Rocky Brook Dr, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2334 sqft
Gorgeous model Town Home many upgrades included. Beautiful foyer entrance with stair case crown molding formal dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with upgraded kitchen cabinets glass designer back splash with a walk in pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Northdale
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,215
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1113 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1442 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.
Lowry Park North
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lowry Park North
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1601 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
