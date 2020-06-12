/
3 bedroom apartments
284 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northdale, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
16139 Gardendale Drive
16139 Gardendale Drive, Northdale, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4137 Brentwood Park Circle
4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1773 sqft
4137 Brentwood Park Circle Available 07/01/20 4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Tampa, FL 33624 - Like new!!! Wood flooring and tile throughout only carpeted in 2 bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
16603 Ashwood Dr
16603 Ashwood Drive, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1860 sqft
Text/Call for showing Kyle Jones 727-480-5028 Traditional style 3BR/2BA two story home on a beautiful conservation lot. Master bedroom and private balcony upstairs, secondary bedrooms downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Country Place
1 Unit Available
15508 Timberline Drive
15508 Timberline Drive, Northdale, FL
Please click on the link below to schedule an appointment for showing https://rently.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY
6228 Scarlet Darter Way, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1667 sqft
Be the first to occupy this brand new, affordable 3 bedroom town home with a private lake right in Tampa. In a word, So conveniently located just off the Veteran's Expressway at Ehrlich Rd in Citrus Park, this just completed 3/2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4403 WILLOWRUN LANE
4403 Willow Run Lane, Northdale, FL
This beautiful 4 bedroom PLUS bonus room, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a separate dining room, very large bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, playroom, home office or work out area, huge family great room and split bedroom floor
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD
17378 Old Tobacco Road, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2303 sqft
This beautiful two-story rental is a 2303 sq.ft townhome that offers low maintenance living! This home was the model show home for the Lennar community during construction.
Results within 1 mile of Northdale
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17865 Stella Moon Pl
17865 Stella Moon Pl, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1888 sqft
Beautiful 3bed 2.5 bath with loft. Welcoming townhome located just two miles from Northgate square; this spacious home showcases 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Carrollwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
13901 Bridgeport Drive
13901 Bridgeport Drive, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1324 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Cumberland Manors
1 Unit Available
15313 Heathridge Drive
15313 Heathridge Drive, Citrus Park, FL
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Calusa
1 Unit Available
18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE
18101 Peregrines Perch Place, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1297 sqft
Look no further than this Calusa Trace 3 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with a large floor plan (nearly 1,300 sf) and views of the lake. Updated with new tile flooring throughout (no carpet), new AC, new water heater, freshly painted and more.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE
17864 Althea Blue Place, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2608 sqft
This lovely 2608 sqft Venice townhome has enough space for everyone to enjoy! A spacious master suite with expansive walk-in closet, huge loft, study and two car garage this home has so much to offer! The open 1st-floor living area has a great view
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Calusa
1 Unit Available
18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE
18720 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
STOP LOOKING!!! This is what you've been looking for...GORGEOUS 3/2 and a half bath with one car garage in a NEW GATED COMMUNITY.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
6315 Nikki Lane
6315 Nikki Lane, Citrus Park, FL
6315 Nikki Lane Available 06/01/20 Beautiful pool home on HUGE lot - Welcome to the highly sought after Cumberland Estates. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,200+ sq ft pool SFH with additional storage spaces in 2 car garage is a rare find on a .
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Carrollwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
14501 MAINLAND GREENS PLACE
14501 Mainland Greens Place, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1492 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION OF CARROLLWOOD MEADOWS, CORNER LOT, BIG YARD, ONE CAR GARAGE, CERAMICS FLOORS CLOSE TO VETERANS, MALL, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS. HOME HAS GREAT FLOORPLAN. LOTS OF WINDOWS, SLIDERS. PATIO UNDER ROOF PLUS OPEN CONCRETE PATIO.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13614 Clubside Dr
13614 Clubside Drive, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
2120 sqft
Highly Desirable Clubside Community in Carrollwood Village offers 3/2!! Mature shade trees adorn this loving maintained home. Step into your ever-spacious foyer, as well as your formal living room and dining room.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
4127 Apple Blossom Rd
4127 Apple Blossom Road, Cheval, FL
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath POOL HOME in Calusa Trace TAMPA COMMUNITY. Tile Floors Through Out and Carpet in Bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE
6309 Sea Lavender Lane, Citrus Park, FL
Absolutely Stunning & Magnificently upgraded new home on a cul-de-sac in one of the best locations in all of Tampa. This elegant 'Summerdale' is absolutely model perfect, has been meticulously cared for, and demonstrates pride of ownership.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2851 GRAND KEMERTON PLACE
2851 Grand Kemerton Pl, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1824 sqft
Available June 1st, 2020 Stunning town home in wonderful location! Imagine yourself living in a wonderful location, brand new, never lived in Town home! All you will need to do is unpack! This is a rare opportunity to lease a brand new town home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2847 GRAND KEMERTON PLACE
2847 Grand Kemerton Pl, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1824 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 Stunning town home in wonderful location! Imagine yourself living in a wonderful location, brand new, never lived in Town home! All you will need to do is unpack! This is a rare opportunity to lease a brand new town home.
Results within 5 miles of Northdale
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
