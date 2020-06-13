Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

309 Apartments for rent in Northdale, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northdale
10 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Country Place
1 Unit Available
15508 Timberline Drive
15508 Timberline Drive, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2747 sqft
Please click on the link below to schedule an appointment for showing https://rently.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
16139 Gardendale Drive
16139 Gardendale Drive, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
1953 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4137 Brentwood Park Circle
4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1773 sqft
4137 Brentwood Park Circle Available 07/01/20 4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Tampa, FL 33624 - Like new!!! Wood flooring and tile throughout only carpeted in 2 bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
16603 Ashwood Dr
16603 Ashwood Drive, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1860 sqft
Text/Call for showing Kyle Jones 727-480-5028 Traditional style 3BR/2BA two story home on a beautiful conservation lot. Master bedroom and private balcony upstairs, secondary bedrooms downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
15033 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE
15033 Arbor Reserve Circle, Northdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1341 sqft
This third floor unit has just been reconditioned with painting , kitchen upgrades, window blinds, new ceiling fans, and new clothes washer & dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4403 WILLOWRUN LANE
4403 Willow Run Lane, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2133 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom PLUS bonus room, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a separate dining room, very large bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, playroom, home office or work out area, huge family great room and split bedroom floor
Results within 1 mile of Northdale
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Carrollwood Village
12 Units Available
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1031 sqft
Situated in prestigious Carrollwood, The Place at Carrollwood Apartments is located in a natural conservation area, surrounded by lush landscaping and natural lakes.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
6 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE
18101 Peregrines Perch Place, Cheval, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1297 sqft
Look no further than this Calusa Trace 3 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with a large floor plan (nearly 1,300 sf) and views of the lake. Updated with new tile flooring throughout (no carpet), new AC, new water heater, freshly painted and more.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14722 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14722 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
2 story condo with split bedroom plan. Large living room with sliders leading to screened back porch. Eating space off Kitchen and laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. Kitchen has Stainless appliances and Granite counters with additional eating Bar.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5621 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE
5621 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1164 sqft
Water and sewer are included in rent! This nicely maintained 2bed/2bath condo has a split floor plan, all tile in living area. has a screened balcony! Washer and dryer are included in the unit. Located in the heart of CARROLLWOOD.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14625 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1475 sqft
Bright and clean unit steps away from the pool in the MIDDLE of CARROLLWOOD! Water and washer/dryer INCLUDED!! Enjoy your shaded private parking/carport! Offering a very private residence tucked away in Carrollwood Cove.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Carrollwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
14501 MAINLAND GREENS PLACE
14501 Mainland Greens Place, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1492 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION OF CARROLLWOOD MEADOWS, CORNER LOT, BIG YARD, ONE CAR GARAGE, CERAMICS FLOORS CLOSE TO VETERANS, MALL, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS. HOME HAS GREAT FLOORPLAN. LOTS OF WINDOWS, SLIDERS. PATIO UNDER ROOF PLUS OPEN CONCRETE PATIO.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13614 Clubside Dr
13614 Clubside Drive, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
2120 sqft
Highly Desirable Clubside Community in Carrollwood Village offers 3/2!! Mature shade trees adorn this loving maintained home. Step into your ever-spacious foyer, as well as your formal living room and dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE
6309 Sea Lavender Lane, Citrus Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,849
3065 sqft
Absolutely Stunning & Magnificently upgraded new home on a cul-de-sac in one of the best locations in all of Tampa. This elegant 'Summerdale' is absolutely model perfect, has been meticulously cared for, and demonstrates pride of ownership.
Results within 5 miles of Northdale
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
21 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Northdale, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Northdale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

