Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

278 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Northdale, FL

Finding an apartment in Northdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northdale
11 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4137 Brentwood Park Circle
4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1773 sqft
4137 Brentwood Park Circle Available 07/01/20 4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Tampa, FL 33624 - Like new!!! Wood flooring and tile throughout only carpeted in 2 bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Country Place
1 Unit Available
15508 Timberline Drive
15508 Timberline Drive, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2747 sqft
Please click on the link below to schedule an appointment for showing https://rently.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4403 WILLOWRUN LANE
4403 Willow Run Lane, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2133 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom PLUS bonus room, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a separate dining room, very large bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, playroom, home office or work out area, huge family great room and split bedroom floor
Results within 1 mile of Northdale
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Carrollwood Village
12 Units Available
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1031 sqft
Situated in prestigious Carrollwood, The Place at Carrollwood Apartments is located in a natural conservation area, surrounded by lush landscaping and natural lakes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
5 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14810 Del Valle Rd
14810 Del Valle Road, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1500 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Carrollwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
13901 Bridgeport Drive
13901 Bridgeport Drive, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1324 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Cumberland Manors
1 Unit Available
15313 Heathridge Drive
15313 Heathridge Drive, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2090 sqft
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 23

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
6315 Nikki Lane
6315 Nikki Lane, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2245 sqft
6315 Nikki Lane Available 06/01/20 Beautiful pool home on HUGE lot - Welcome to the highly sought after Cumberland Estates. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,200+ sq ft pool SFH with additional storage spaces in 2 car garage is a rare find on a .

1 of 21

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13614 Clubside Dr
13614 Clubside Drive, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
2120 sqft
Highly Desirable Clubside Community in Carrollwood Village offers 3/2!! Mature shade trees adorn this loving maintained home. Step into your ever-spacious foyer, as well as your formal living room and dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
4127 Apple Blossom Rd
4127 Apple Blossom Road, Cheval, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2110 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath POOL HOME in Calusa Trace TAMPA COMMUNITY. Tile Floors Through Out and Carpet in Bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Northdale
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
43 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
11 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$898
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
969 sqft
Residents get a taste of luxury amenities such as an onsite coffee bar, beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and valet service. Units have hardwood flooring. There's plenty of dining and shopping to enjoy along Route 580.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
15 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
City Guide for Northdale, FL

Northdale's home to the world famous American Rock School. Never heard of it? Psh, maybe you're just not worthy.

Northdale, Florida, located in Hillsborough County, stands at an elevation of only 59 feet above sea level. It's a place that bristles with sunshine and activities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Northdale, FL

Finding an apartment in Northdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

