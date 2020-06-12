/
2 bedroom apartments
250 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northdale, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northdale
10 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4623 Cloverlawn Dr
4623 Clover Lawn Drive, Northdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1935 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED AND UPDATED EXECUTIVE RENTAL OVERLOOKING THE NORTHDALE GOLF COURSE AND LAKE. THIS HOME HAS BEEN NEWLY RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM....
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15033 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE
15033 Arbor Reserve Circle, Northdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1341 sqft
This third floor unit has just been reconditioned with painting , kitchen upgrades, window blinds, new ceiling fans, and new clothes washer & dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Northdale
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1122 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lake Brant
46 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1090 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Carrollwood Village
12 Units Available
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1031 sqft
Situated in prestigious Carrollwood, The Place at Carrollwood Apartments is located in a natural conservation area, surrounded by lush landscaping and natural lakes.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
6 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14093 Trouville Dr.
14093 Trouville Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1580 sqft
2Bed/ 2.5 bath Town home with a one car garage in Carrollwood. - 2Bed /2.5 Bath Townhome nestled away in the wooded area of the desirable Carrollwood community.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14722 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14722 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
2 story condo with split bedroom plan. Large living room with sliders leading to screened back porch. Eating space off Kitchen and laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. Kitchen has Stainless appliances and Granite counters with additional eating Bar.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5621 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE
5621 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1164 sqft
Water and sewer are included in rent! This nicely maintained 2bed/2bath condo has a split floor plan, all tile in living area. has a screened balcony! Washer and dryer are included in the unit. Located in the heart of CARROLLWOOD.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14625 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1475 sqft
Bright and clean unit steps away from the pool in the MIDDLE of CARROLLWOOD! Water and washer/dryer INCLUDED!! Enjoy your shaded private parking/carport! Offering a very private residence tucked away in Carrollwood Cove.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Brigadoon
1 Unit Available
16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE
16549 Brigadoon Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
$1350 for a two year contract. Ready to move in! Don't miss this beautiful, completely remodeled 2bed/2.
Results within 5 miles of Northdale
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Ascent Citrus Park
8102 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
919 sqft
This suburban apartment complex is close to upscale shopping and the Tampa airport. 1-2 bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets, kitchen pantries, washer/dryer and breakfast bars.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Forest Hills
23 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Town N County Park
9 Units Available
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1051 sqft
Palmera Pointe is a 20 acre rental condominium community that redefines everyday living.
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
31 Units Available
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1235 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
28 Units Available
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1157 sqft
Countryside Malls and Citrus Park are both just short drives from this property. Community features include pool, coffee bar, game room, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1086 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
12 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
21 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1126 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
62 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
