Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:36 AM

305 Apartments for rent in Northdale, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Northdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northdale
16139 Gardendale Drive
16139 Gardendale Drive, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
1953 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6233 SCARLET DARTER WAY
6233 Scarlet Darter Way, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2230 sqft
You don’t have to settle just ‘cause it’s a rental!! This Gorgeous, BRAND NEW townhome has amazing upgrades and more square footage than many homes! Fabulous open floor plan downstairs featuring a large great room, upgraded kitchen, dining area and

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Northdale
4403 WILLOWRUN LANE
4403 Willow Run Lane, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2133 sqft
This BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom PLUS bonus room, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a separate dining room, very large bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, playroom, home office or work out area, huge family great room and split bedroom floor

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD
17317 Old Tobacco Road, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2303 sqft
This beautiful two story FURNISHED WITH ALL HOUSEWARES AND LINENS with 2303 sq. ft. "Marisol floorplan" town home 3 brms/2.5 baths/HUGE loft/two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Northdale
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
12 Units Available
Carrollwood Village
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1031 sqft
Situated in prestigious Carrollwood, The Place at Carrollwood Apartments is located in a natural conservation area, surrounded by lush landscaping and natural lakes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
45 Units Available
Lake Brant
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
14093 Trouville Dr.
14093 Trouville Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1580 sqft
2Bed/ 2.5 bath Town home with a one car garage in Carrollwood. - 2Bed /2.5 Bath Townhome nestled away in the wooded area of the desirable Carrollwood community.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE
14019 Citrus Crest Circle, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1598 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom (2 Master Suites), 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Citrus Park.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT
13906 Captains Reef Court, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2884 sqft
Located on one of Carrollwood Village most desirable cul de sac streets, this 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage home has a lot to offer.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE
17864 Althea Blue Place, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2608 sqft
This lovely 2608 sqft Venice townhome has enough space for everyone to enjoy! A spacious master suite with expansive walk-in closet, huge loft, study and two car garage this home has so much to offer! The open 1st-floor living area has a great view

1 of 23

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
6315 Nikki Lane
6315 Nikki Lane, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2245 sqft
6315 Nikki Lane Available 06/01/20 Beautiful pool home on HUGE lot - Welcome to the highly sought after Cumberland Estates. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,200+ sq ft pool SFH with additional storage spaces in 2 car garage is a rare find on a .

1 of 13

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Meadows
14501 MAINLAND GREENS PLACE
14501 Mainland Greens Place, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1492 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION OF CARROLLWOOD MEADOWS, CORNER LOT, BIG YARD, ONE CAR GARAGE, CERAMICS FLOORS CLOSE TO VETERANS, MALL, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS. HOME HAS GREAT FLOORPLAN. LOTS OF WINDOWS, SLIDERS. PATIO UNDER ROOF PLUS OPEN CONCRETE PATIO.

1 of 21

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
13614 Clubside Dr
13614 Clubside Drive, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
2120 sqft
Highly Desirable Clubside Community in Carrollwood Village offers 3/2!! Mature shade trees adorn this loving maintained home. Step into your ever-spacious foyer, as well as your formal living room and dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Calusa
4127 Apple Blossom Rd
4127 Apple Blossom Road, Cheval, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2110 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath POOL HOME in Calusa Trace TAMPA COMMUNITY. Tile Floors Through Out and Carpet in Bedrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE
6309 Sea Lavender Lane, Citrus Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,849
3065 sqft
Absolutely Stunning & Magnificently upgraded new home on a cul-de-sac in one of the best locations in all of Tampa. This elegant 'Summerdale' is absolutely model perfect, has been meticulously cared for, and demonstrates pride of ownership.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14603 ROCKY BROOK DRIVE
14603 Rocky Brook Dr, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2334 sqft
Gorgeous model Town Home many upgrades included. Beautiful foyer entrance with stair case crown molding formal dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with upgraded kitchen cabinets glass designer back splash with a walk in pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Northdale
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
54 Units Available
Villages of Wesmere
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Westchase
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
10 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$931
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
$
52 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$910
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
10 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$907
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
4 Units Available
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located in Northeast Tampa, this apartment community is within walking distance of the University Mall and the University of South Florida. Amenities include wood-like plank flooring, in-home laundry connections and breakfast bars.
City Guide for Northdale, FL

Northdale's home to the world famous American Rock School. Never heard of it? Psh, maybe you're just not worthy.

Northdale, Florida, located in Hillsborough County, stands at an elevation of only 59 feet above sea level. It's a place that bristles with sunshine and activities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Northdale, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Northdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

