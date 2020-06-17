3782 NE 166th St

Amenities

This summer keep your boat in your own dock right behind your townhouse. 35" Dock slip is included in this rental This unit is ready to move in, 2 large bedrooms and two bathrooms plus your own sauna upstairs. Porcelain floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. This unit is clean and nicely furnished, king size bed in master bedroom and two twin beds in the 2nd bedroom. Enjoy time in our own deck behind the home and take your boat out with no fixed bridges to the ocean in just minutes. Easy access to the Intracoastal waterway. Walking distance to the beach, shopping, Oleta Park, etc.