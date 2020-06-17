All apartments in North Miami Beach
Location

3782 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Eastern Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
sauna
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
sauna
This summer keep your boat in your own dock right behind your townhouse. 35" Dock slip is included in this rental This unit is ready to move in, 2 large bedrooms and two bathrooms plus your own sauna upstairs. Porcelain floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. This unit is clean and nicely furnished, king size bed in master bedroom and two twin beds in the 2nd bedroom. Enjoy time in our own deck behind the home and take your boat out with no fixed bridges to the ocean in just minutes. Easy access to the Intracoastal waterway. Walking distance to the beach, shopping, Oleta Park, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3782 NE 166th St have any available units?
3782 NE 166th St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3782 NE 166th St have?
Some of 3782 NE 166th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3782 NE 166th St currently offering any rent specials?
3782 NE 166th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3782 NE 166th St pet-friendly?
No, 3782 NE 166th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach.
Does 3782 NE 166th St offer parking?
No, 3782 NE 166th St does not offer parking.
Does 3782 NE 166th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3782 NE 166th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3782 NE 166th St have a pool?
No, 3782 NE 166th St does not have a pool.
Does 3782 NE 166th St have accessible units?
No, 3782 NE 166th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3782 NE 166th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3782 NE 166th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3782 NE 166th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3782 NE 166th St does not have units with air conditioning.
