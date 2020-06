Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3BR/2.5BA WATERFRONT HOUSE IN EASTERN SHORES. SHORT TERM RENTAL. AVAILABLE DEC 21ST 2019. PROPERTY IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH MODERN FURNITURE. CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY WITH 2 CAR GARAGE, LUSH LANDSCAPING. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE GAS KITCHEN WITH THERMADOR STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OUTDOOR POOL, LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING AREA, WALK-IN SHOWER AND HOT TUB. DEEDED DOCK WITH OCEAN ACCESS AND NO FIXED BRIDGES. GET IN TOUCH WITH LA.