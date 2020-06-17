All apartments in North Miami Beach
16910 NE 8th Ct
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:18 PM

16910 NE 8th Ct

16910 Northeast 8th Court · (786) 296-7047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16910 Northeast 8th Court, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Windward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit n/a · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This house is close to schools and shopping centers. spacious 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Large den and family room too, formal dining area and living room --- in the heart of NMB --must see this free flowing house with all the extras. Beautiful Home for rent. refrigerator 3 doors freezer on the bottom with ice maker, stove have ability to have 2 separate temperatures, stainless steel appliances. Wood and tile floors throughout the house. Walk in closet in the masters bedroom. Tall ceilings in the studio with built in bookshelves. Impact windows! Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16910 NE 8th Ct have any available units?
16910 NE 8th Ct has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16910 NE 8th Ct have?
Some of 16910 NE 8th Ct's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16910 NE 8th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16910 NE 8th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16910 NE 8th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 16910 NE 8th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach.
Does 16910 NE 8th Ct offer parking?
No, 16910 NE 8th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 16910 NE 8th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16910 NE 8th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16910 NE 8th Ct have a pool?
No, 16910 NE 8th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 16910 NE 8th Ct have accessible units?
No, 16910 NE 8th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16910 NE 8th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 16910 NE 8th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16910 NE 8th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 16910 NE 8th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
