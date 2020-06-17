16910 NE 8th Ct

Amenities

This house is close to schools and shopping centers. spacious 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Large den and family room too, formal dining area and living room --- in the heart of NMB --must see this free flowing house with all the extras. Beautiful Home for rent. refrigerator 3 doors freezer on the bottom with ice maker, stove have ability to have 2 separate temperatures, stainless steel appliances. Wood and tile floors throughout the house. Walk in closet in the masters bedroom. Tall ceilings in the studio with built in bookshelves. Impact windows! Must see.