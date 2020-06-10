16531 NE 35th Ave

Amenities

Waterfront, no fixed bridges, substantially remolded 3/2 with or without deeded boat dock in boutique building. World class fishing only minutes away. Located across from Oleta River which features kayaking, paddle boarding, beach, picnic, bike trails. Home features designer finishes throughout with a clean, light and crisp decor. All new, top of the line furniture, bedding, appliances, custom flooring with exotic marble in Master Bathroom . Wrap around balcony with long-range canal view into Sunny Isles bay and pool view. Wet bar, laundry room, kitchen counter, oversized tanning deck with sprawling city views nestled next to your unit. Eastern Shores is a dynamic boating community that features homes up to $6 million.Fine or casual dining, shops steps away. Pets OK$. 24/7 guardhouse.