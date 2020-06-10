All apartments in North Miami Beach
16531 NE 35th Ave

16531 Northeast 35th Avenue · (954) 683-2150
Location

16531 Northeast 35th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Eastern Shores

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,999

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
new construction
Waterfront, no fixed bridges, substantially remolded 3/2 with or without deeded boat dock in boutique building. World class fishing only minutes away. Located across from Oleta River which features kayaking, paddle boarding, beach, picnic, bike trails. Home features designer finishes throughout with a clean, light and crisp decor. All new, top of the line furniture, bedding, appliances, custom flooring with exotic marble in Master Bathroom . Wrap around balcony with long-range canal view into Sunny Isles bay and pool view. Wet bar, laundry room, kitchen counter, oversized tanning deck with sprawling city views nestled next to your unit. Eastern Shores is a dynamic boating community that features homes up to $6 million.Fine or casual dining, shops steps away. Pets OK$. 24/7 guardhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16531 NE 35th Ave have any available units?
16531 NE 35th Ave has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16531 NE 35th Ave have?
Some of 16531 NE 35th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16531 NE 35th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16531 NE 35th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16531 NE 35th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16531 NE 35th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16531 NE 35th Ave offer parking?
No, 16531 NE 35th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 16531 NE 35th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16531 NE 35th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16531 NE 35th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 16531 NE 35th Ave has a pool.
Does 16531 NE 35th Ave have accessible units?
No, 16531 NE 35th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16531 NE 35th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16531 NE 35th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 16531 NE 35th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 16531 NE 35th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
