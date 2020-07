Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool new construction

Move-in Ready!! 2 beds/2 bath and big Terrace, washer and dryer in the unit. You'll feel at home as soon as you enter this Luxury Condo located in North Miami. upgrading the home to provide a new construction feel yet attention to detail in every corner. Boutique building offers luxury amenities including a heated swimming pool, fitness center, The kitchen is fully equipped and prepared for use. Short distance FIU University, Shoppings, Restaurants, etc. Just bring your tooth brush!!!