2210 Rosewood Drive, Neptune Beach, FL 32266 Neptune Beach
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Neptune Beach - Cozy cul-de-sac two story condo located on very private road close to the waterway. Sliding glass door leads to small backyard. Only 8 condo's total in community! Includes Garage. No washer or dryer. No pets.
(RLNE3844975)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2210 Rosewood Dr have any available units?
2210 Rosewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
Is 2210 Rosewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Rosewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.