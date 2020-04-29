All apartments in Neptune Beach
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

2210 Rosewood Dr

2210 Rosewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Rosewood Drive, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Neptune Beach - Cozy cul-de-sac two story condo located on very private road close to the waterway. Sliding glass door leads to small backyard. Only 8 condo's total in community! Includes Garage. No washer or dryer. No pets.

(RLNE3844975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Rosewood Dr have any available units?
2210 Rosewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
Is 2210 Rosewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Rosewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Rosewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Rosewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 2210 Rosewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Rosewood Dr offers parking.
Does 2210 Rosewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Rosewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Rosewood Dr have a pool?
No, 2210 Rosewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Rosewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2210 Rosewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Rosewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Rosewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Rosewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Rosewood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

