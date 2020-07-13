/
pet friendly apartments
136 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Neptune Beach, FL
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Neptune Beach
1841 TWELVE OAKS LN E
1841 Twelve Oaks Lane North, Neptune Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1594 sqft
Nicely Updated Pool Home. Hardwood Floors and Tile throughout the home. Granite counter tops and SS Appliances. Rent includes pool and lawn service. Touch up paint and minor repairs to be completed before move in.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Neptune Beach
401 PENMAN RD
401 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1460 sqft
Coastal Neptune Beach home built in 2015! Located less than 1 mile to the beach, you will not want to miss out on this one. Home features open floor plan that makes for great entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Neptune Beach
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Atlantic Highlands
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
43 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Atlantic Beach
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
2 Units Available
Atlantic Beach
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
969 sqft
Captivating pool and clubhouse area. Near Atlantic Beach Dog Park and Veteran's Memorial Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site laundry, volleyball court and pool. Pet-friendly property with ample parking.
Last updated July 9 at 02:14pm
9 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
13 Units Available
Atlantic Beach
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1123 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
525 3rd St N
525 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1771 sqft
Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1415 1st St N Apt 304
1415 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1325 sqft
Don't miss this great opportunity for beach views in your luxury condo from your living room and master bedroom! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has tons of natural light and beach vibes throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
123 Poinsettia St
123 Poinsettia Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
875 sqft
123 Poinsettia St Available 08/14/20 2B/2B 1st floor unit for rent in Atlantic Beach!!! - This is a beautiful, ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located just blocks away from the ocean in Atlantic Beach! 18 inch tile throughout the home,
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1105 10TH ST N
1105 North 10th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Enjoy life in this beach bungalow 10 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. Walk or bike to restaurants, shops and all of the beach festivities.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
13896 ATLANTIC BLVD
13896 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3092 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Townhome which offers balconies on each level and a PRIVATE gated courtyard. This 4 bedroom beauty also has 3 full bathrooms and a half bath located in the dining/living level. Elevator. 2 Car Garage.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
167 Magnolia St
167 Magnolia Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome near the beach . - 6 Blocks from the beach! 2 bedroom 1.5 townhome near the beach. New Carpet . Fenced in back yard. Wood like tile floor downstairs . Walk in closets . (RLNE5561648)
Results within 5 miles of Neptune Beach
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
68 Units Available
Palm Valley
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
East Arlington
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Sandalwood
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1500 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Palm Valley
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Beach Haven
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
29 Units Available
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1619 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Registry at Windsor Parke introduces the largest floor plans available in the Hodges Blvd Area! New renovations are underway.
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
24 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1605 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
