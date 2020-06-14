132 Apartments for rent in Neptune Beach, FL with garage
1 of 27
1 of 11
1 of 38
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 48
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 68
1 of 21
1 of 8
1 of 24
1 of 27
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 28
1 of 33
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 31
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 17
Neptune Beach was named by resident Dan Wheeler back in 1922, when a friend of his advised him to build a railway station close to his home. He named the new station Neptune, and eventually the area took Neptune Beach as its moniker.
Part of Duval County, Neptune Beach is bordered to the east by the Atlantic Ocean, with the Intracoastal Waterway to the west. Spanning about 2.5 square miles, Neptune Beach is a lot quieter than its neighbor Jacksonville Beach, but it offers all the basics and perks other communities do. This means you'll find restaurants, movie theaters, taverns, and coffee shops to keep you busy. There's also a range of options for spending your hard-earned cash on clothes, shoes, and electronics. With a population of 7,037 (based on the 2010 Census), you'll have a fair number of neighbors to hit the shops with. See more
Neptune Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.