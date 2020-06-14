132 Apartments for rent in Neptune Beach, FL with garage

Neptune Beach was named by resident Dan Wheeler back in 1922, when a friend of his advised him to build a railway station close to his home. He named the new station Neptune, and eventually the area took Neptune Beach as its moniker.

Part of Duval County, Neptune Beach is bordered to the east by the Atlantic Ocean, with the Intracoastal Waterway to the west. Spanning about 2.5 square miles, Neptune Beach is a lot quieter than its neighbor Jacksonville Beach, but it offers all the basics and perks other communities do. This means you'll find restaurants, movie theaters, taverns, and coffee shops to keep you busy. There's also a range of options for spending your hard-earned cash on clothes, shoes, and electronics. With a population of 7,037 (based on the 2010 Census), you'll have a fair number of neighbors to hit the shops with. See more