190 Apartments for rent in Neptune Beach, FL with parking
Neptune Beach was named by resident Dan Wheeler back in 1922, when a friend of his advised him to build a railway station close to his home. He named the new station Neptune, and eventually the area took Neptune Beach as its moniker.
Part of Duval County, Neptune Beach is bordered to the east by the Atlantic Ocean, with the Intracoastal Waterway to the west. Spanning about 2.5 square miles, Neptune Beach is a lot quieter than its neighbor Jacksonville Beach, but it offers all the basics and perks other communities do. This means you'll find restaurants, movie theaters, taverns, and coffee shops to keep you busy. There's also a range of options for spending your hard-earned cash on clothes, shoes, and electronics. With a population of 7,037 (based on the 2010 Census), you'll have a fair number of neighbors to hit the shops with. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Neptune Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.