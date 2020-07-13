Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

190 Apartments for rent in Neptune Beach, FL with parking

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Neptune Beach
1000 3RD ST
1000 3rd Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
941 sqft
NEPTUNE BEACH ! Walk across the street & be at OCEAN. 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH APT. Ground floor w/ small fenced in backyard space & an outside shower. Kitchen has appliances; Range, dishwasher & refrigerator.

1 of 22

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Neptune Beach
401 PENMAN RD
401 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1460 sqft
Coastal Neptune Beach home built in 2015! Located less than 1 mile to the beach, you will not want to miss out on this one. Home features open floor plan that makes for great entertaining.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Atlantic Beach
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Atlantic Highlands
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
43 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
2 Units Available
Atlantic Beach
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
969 sqft
Captivating pool and clubhouse area. Near Atlantic Beach Dog Park and Veteran's Memorial Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site laundry, volleyball court and pool. Pet-friendly property with ample parking.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 9 at 02:14pm
9 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
13 Units Available
Atlantic Beach
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1123 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
525 3rd St N
525 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1771 sqft
Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
123 Poinsettia St
123 Poinsettia Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
875 sqft
123 Poinsettia St Available 08/14/20 2B/2B 1st floor unit for rent in Atlantic Beach!!! - This is a beautiful, ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located just blocks away from the ocean in Atlantic Beach! 18 inch tile throughout the home,

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1105 10TH ST N
1105 North 10th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Enjoy life in this beach bungalow 10 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. Walk or bike to restaurants, shops and all of the beach festivities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
909 13TH ST N
909 13th Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Live minutes from the beach in the beautiful home. Kitchen comes equipped with a matching refrigerator, microwave, and range. This 3 bed/1 bath beach house features 1000 sq ft of living space an attached carport, and a fenced yard for added privacy.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
13896 ATLANTIC BLVD
13896 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3092 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Townhome which offers balconies on each level and a PRIVATE gated courtyard. This 4 bedroom beauty also has 3 full bathrooms and a half bath located in the dining/living level. Elevator. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1901 1ST ST N
1901 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will adore living in this exclusive and immaculate 11th floor condo. Recently updated and completely renovated with modern and relaxing highlights. Spacious Kitchen and Bathrooms. New Jacuzzi style bathtub in master suite. Porcelain Tile Floors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
404 9TH AVE N
404 9th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1915 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Townhome 4 Blocks to the ocean!!! Just bring your food & clothes!! OPEN Living, Dining & Kitchen area!!! Relax on one of 2 balconies! Backyard area for grilling! Two car garage for your autos! Convenient location, just walk

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
1266 Stocks Street
1266 Stock Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1102 sqft
1266 Stocks Street Available 05/08/20 Great Atlantic Beach / Mayport Home Surrounded By Woods - Great cul-de-sac home in Mayport with fenced yard, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, single car garage, includes washer/dryer quarterly pest control, close to the

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1206 18TH AVE N
1206 18th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Just in time for SCHOOL! This beautiful beach cottage is all about the living space and location. Just a bike ride/walk away from the beach and Fletcher Schools! This renovated home is an entertainers dream inside and out.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
68 Units Available
Palm Valley
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
East Arlington
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Sandalwood
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1500 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Palm Valley
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
City Guide for Neptune Beach, FL

Neptune Beach was named by resident Dan Wheeler back in 1922, when a friend of his advised him to build a railway station close to his home. He named the new station Neptune, and eventually the area took Neptune Beach as its moniker.

Part of Duval County, Neptune Beach is bordered to the east by the Atlantic Ocean, with the Intracoastal Waterway to the west. Spanning about 2.5 square miles, Neptune Beach is a lot quieter than its neighbor Jacksonville Beach, but it offers all the basics and perks other communities do. This means you'll find restaurants, movie theaters, taverns, and coffee shops to keep you busy. There's also a range of options for spending your hard-earned cash on clothes, shoes, and electronics. With a population of 7,037 (based on the 2010 Census), you'll have a fair number of neighbors to hit the shops with. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Neptune Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Neptune Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

