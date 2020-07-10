/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:45 PM
150 Apartments for rent in Neptune Beach, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Neptune Beach
1841 TWELVE OAKS LN E
1841 Twelve Oaks Lane North, Neptune Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1594 sqft
Nicely Updated Pool Home. Hardwood Floors and Tile throughout the home. Granite counter tops and SS Appliances. Rent includes pool and lawn service. Touch up paint and minor repairs to be completed before move in.
1 of 22
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Neptune Beach
401 PENMAN RD
401 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1460 sqft
Coastal Neptune Beach home built in 2015! Located less than 1 mile to the beach, you will not want to miss out on this one. Home features open floor plan that makes for great entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Neptune Beach
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Atlantic Highlands
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
41 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Atlantic Beach
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 9 at 02:14pm
9 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
525 3rd St N
525 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1771 sqft
Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants.
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1415 1st St N Apt 304
1415 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1325 sqft
Don't miss this great opportunity for beach views in your luxury condo from your living room and master bedroom! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has tons of natural light and beach vibes throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1105 10TH ST N
1105 North 10th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Enjoy life in this beach bungalow 10 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. Walk or bike to restaurants, shops and all of the beach festivities.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
119 7TH AVE N
119 7th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2225 sqft
Just bring your clothes! Beach loving at its best! 1/2 block off ocean! Upscale, tri level home with hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, home is fully furnished! Electricity, cable, and internet are included in rent.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
13896 ATLANTIC BLVD
13896 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3092 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Townhome which offers balconies on each level and a PRIVATE gated courtyard. This 4 bedroom beauty also has 3 full bathrooms and a half bath located in the dining/living level. Elevator. 2 Car Garage.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1901 1ST ST N
1901 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will adore living in this exclusive and immaculate 11th floor condo. Recently updated and completely renovated with modern and relaxing highlights. Spacious Kitchen and Bathrooms. New Jacuzzi style bathtub in master suite. Porcelain Tile Floors.
1 of 13
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
350 ROYAL PALMS DR
350 Royal Palms Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1581 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous, completely remodeled beauty located about a mile from the beach. If you need space, this home is for you! It features a large foyer, living room, kitchen nook, den, and office/nursery.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
901 OCEAN BLVD
901 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life in this turn-key condo just steps to the OCEAN! Fully furnished with newer furniture. High ceilings, light and bright townhouse condo.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
404 9TH AVE N
404 9th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1915 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Townhome 4 Blocks to the ocean!!! Just bring your food & clothes!! OPEN Living, Dining & Kitchen area!!! Relax on one of 2 balconies! Backyard area for grilling! Two car garage for your autos! Convenient location, just walk
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
1266 Stocks Street
1266 Stock Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1102 sqft
1266 Stocks Street Available 05/08/20 Great Atlantic Beach / Mayport Home Surrounded By Woods - Great cul-de-sac home in Mayport with fenced yard, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, single car garage, includes washer/dryer quarterly pest control, close to the
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1701 1ST ST N
1701 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
755 sqft
OCEANFRNT FURNISHED WEEKLY RENTAL. $1000. on the Ocean. Also available for monthly rentals. Occ tax of 13% and $200 Cleaning fee Apply to each visit. Pricing is for a week long rental starting any day of the week.
Results within 5 miles of Neptune Beach
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,298
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Sandalwood
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1500 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
72 Units Available
Palm Valley
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
17 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$944
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
East Arlington
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Similar Pages
Neptune Beach 1 BedroomsNeptune Beach 2 BedroomsNeptune Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNeptune Beach 3 BedroomsNeptune Beach Apartments with Balcony
Neptune Beach Apartments with GarageNeptune Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNeptune Beach Apartments with ParkingNeptune Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL