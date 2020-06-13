Apartment List
105 Apartments for rent in Neptune Beach, FL with balcony

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
1552 SAND DOLLAR CIR
1552 Sand Dollar Circle, Neptune Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1113 sqft
Beautiful Townhome with 1 Car Garage! Tile downstairs with screened in porch and room for small gardening outside. Upstairs is the loft overlooking the dining/living area & bedroom. Enjoy a quick bike ride to the beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
212 OAK ST
212 Oak Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Come see this amazing rental unit and property! 1st floor unit, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, refinished hardwood floors, tile in kitchen and bathroom, brand new pavers on the entire property along with a fully fenced in backyard! Pets allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
1000 3RD ST
1000 3rd Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
941 sqft
NEPTUNE BEACH ! Walk across the street & be at OCEAN. 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH APT. Ground floor w/ small fenced in backyard space & an outside shower. Kitchen has appliances; Range, dishwasher & refrigerator.

1 of 22

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
401 PENMAN RD
401 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1460 sqft
Coastal Neptune Beach home built in 2015! Located less than 1 mile to the beach, you will not want to miss out on this one. Home features open floor plan that makes for great entertaining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
Atlantic Beach
16 Units Available
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1123 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Atlantic Beach
4 Units Available
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1697 sqft
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Atlantic Highlands
17 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Golden Glades-The Woods
34 Units Available
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Atlantic Beach
4 Units Available
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
969 sqft
Captivating pool and clubhouse area. Near Atlantic Beach Dog Park and Veteran's Memorial Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site laundry, volleyball court and pool. Pet-friendly property with ample parking.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 4 at 04:21pm
$
Golden Glades-The Woods
5 Units Available
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
525 3rd St N
525 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1771 sqft
Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1105 10TH ST N
1105 North 10th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Enjoy life in this beach bungalow 10 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. Walk or bike to restaurants, shops and all of the beach festivities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
701 6TH ST N
701 6th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1352 sqft
Great single story concrete block home located only 6 blocks from the beach. Open floor plan with formal living room space, family room dining room combo and an extra room that can be used as a den or non conforming 4th bedroom. Large fenced yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR
1971 Sandhill Crane Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Very nice 3/2 with a screened lanai overlooking the lake. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms, dining room and separate laundry. Large owners suite with ensuite bath, featuring a large tub and custom tile shower and walk-in closet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
13896 ATLANTIC BLVD
13896 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3092 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Townhome which offers balconies on each level and a PRIVATE gated courtyard. This 4 bedroom beauty also has 3 full bathrooms and a half bath located in the dining/living level. Elevator. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
680 BEGONIA ST
680 Tideviews Preserve, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1486 sqft
Fantastic find. Like new home with new carpet and new interior and exterior paint. Open floor plan with great room, formal dining and eat-in kitchen. Covered patio, split-bedroom floor plan, double garage. Spacious master suite with garden tub.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
404 9TH AVE N
404 9th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1915 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Townhome 4 Blocks to the ocean!!! Just bring your food & clothes!! OPEN Living, Dining & Kitchen area!!! Relax on one of 2 balconies! Backyard area for grilling! Two car garage for your autos! Convenient location, just walk

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
422 9TH AVE N
422 9th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
827 sqft
WARNING- THIS PROPERTY IS NOT ADVERTISED ON CRAIGSLIST!This adorable 2/1 furnished home is available for short term rental! It sleeps up to five comfortably with two queen beds and a queen sleeper sofa.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
615 17TH AVE N
615 17th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1092 sqft
Coastal 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home available for rent in Jax Beach! This property has tons of updates and great features. Hard wood floors throughout bedrooms and living room area. Travertine floors in kitchen and foyer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
760 TRITON RD
760 Triton Road, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
975 sqft
Beautiful Atlantic Beach furnished home located one mile to the beach. Master bedroom with queen bed, ceiling fan / light combo, tile floors, standard closet and en-suite half bath.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1701 1ST ST N
1701 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
755 sqft
OCEANFRNT FURNISHED WEEKLY RENTAL. $1000. on the Ocean. Also available for monthly rentals. Occ tax of 13% and $200 Cleaning fee Apply to each visit. Pricing is for a week long rental starting any day of the week.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
North Beach
23 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1453 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Golden Glades-The Woods
20 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Palm Valley
93 Units Available
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
City Guide for Neptune Beach, FL

Neptune Beach was named by resident Dan Wheeler back in 1922, when a friend of his advised him to build a railway station close to his home. He named the new station Neptune, and eventually the area took Neptune Beach as its moniker.

Part of Duval County, Neptune Beach is bordered to the east by the Atlantic Ocean, with the Intracoastal Waterway to the west. Spanning about 2.5 square miles, Neptune Beach is a lot quieter than its neighbor Jacksonville Beach, but it offers all the basics and perks other communities do. This means you'll find restaurants, movie theaters, taverns, and coffee shops to keep you busy. There's also a range of options for spending your hard-earned cash on clothes, shoes, and electronics. With a population of 7,037 (based on the 2010 Census), you'll have a fair number of neighbors to hit the shops with. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Neptune Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Neptune Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

