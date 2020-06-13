134 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Neptune Beach, FL
Neptune Beach was named by resident Dan Wheeler back in 1922, when a friend of his advised him to build a railway station close to his home. He named the new station Neptune, and eventually the area took Neptune Beach as its moniker.
Part of Duval County, Neptune Beach is bordered to the east by the Atlantic Ocean, with the Intracoastal Waterway to the west. Spanning about 2.5 square miles, Neptune Beach is a lot quieter than its neighbor Jacksonville Beach, but it offers all the basics and perks other communities do. This means you'll find restaurants, movie theaters, taverns, and coffee shops to keep you busy. There's also a range of options for spending your hard-earned cash on clothes, shoes, and electronics. With a population of 7,037 (based on the 2010 Census), you'll have a fair number of neighbors to hit the shops with. See more
Finding an apartment in Neptune Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.