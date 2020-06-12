111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Neptune Beach, FL

/
3 bedroom apartments
Neptune Beach
401 PENMAN RD
401 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1460 sqft
Coastal Neptune Beach home built in 2015! Located less than 1 mile to the beach, you will not want to miss out on this one. Home features open floor plan that makes for great entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Neptune Beach
Atlantic Beach
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1697 sqft
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.
Atlantic Highlands
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Atlantic Beach
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
969 sqft
Captivating pool and clubhouse area. Near Atlantic Beach Dog Park and Veteran's Memorial Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site laundry, volleyball court and pool. Pet-friendly property with ample parking.
Atlantic Beach
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1123 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
Golden Glades-The Woods
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Golden Glades-The Woods
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.
Jacksonville Beach
525 3rd St N
525 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1453 sqft
Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants.
Atlantic Beach
150 2nd St
150 2nd Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1488 sqft
Welcome Home! This newly remodeled Atlantic Beach cottage is steps from the beach access and area restaurants, shopping and schools.
Jacksonville Beach
1105 10TH ST N
1105 North 10th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Enjoy life in this beach bungalow 10 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. Walk or bike to restaurants, shops and all of the beach festivities.
Jacksonville Beach
1126 1ST ST N
1126 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1608 sqft
Unfurnished, long term rental available in Jacksonville Beach w/ocean views! 1/2 block to beach, close to restaurants and shopping as well.
Atlantic Highlands
13961 SANDHILL CRANE DR
13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South, Jacksonville, FL
Looking for the perfect rental with the a great community atmosphere. Look no further than this perfect home for entertaining. 4 bedrooms with and office. Large living room and Dinning room with amazing sunset views over the pond.
Jacksonville Beach
701 6TH ST N
701 6th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1352 sqft
Great single story concrete block home located only 6 blocks from the beach. Open floor plan with formal living room space, family room dining room combo and an extra room that can be used as a den or non conforming 4th bedroom. Large fenced yard.
Atlantic Highlands
1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR
1971 Sandhill Crane Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Very nice 3/2 with a screened lanai overlooking the lake. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms, dining room and separate laundry. Large owners suite with ensuite bath, featuring a large tub and custom tile shower and walk-in closet.
Jacksonville Beach
909 13TH ST N
909 13th Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Live minutes from the beach in the beautiful home. Kitchen comes equipped with a matching refrigerator, microwave, and range. This 3 bed/1 bath beach house features 1000 sq ft of living space an attached carport, and a fenced yard for added privacy.
Atlantic Highlands
13896 ATLANTIC BLVD
13896 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
Stunning Waterfront Townhome which offers balconies on each level and a PRIVATE gated courtyard. This 4 bedroom beauty also has 3 full bathrooms and a half bath located in the dining/living level. Elevator. 2 Car Garage.
Atlantic Beach
680 BEGONIA ST
680 Tideviews Preserve, Atlantic Beach, FL
Fantastic find. Like new home with new carpet and new interior and exterior paint. Open floor plan with great room, formal dining and eat-in kitchen. Covered patio, split-bedroom floor plan, double garage. Spacious master suite with garden tub.
Jacksonville Beach
803 8th Avenue North
803 8th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1923 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,923 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Atlantic Beach
762 AQUATIC DR
762 Aquatic Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1328 sqft
Enjoy beach living in this 3 BR/ 2 BA lakefront townhouse. Property is tiled throughout with carpet on the stairs. Downstairs living area is open with large kitchen and living area which opens onto a fenced backyard.
Atlantic Beach
350 ROYAL PALMS DR
350 Royal Palms Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this gorgeous, completely remodeled beauty located about a mile from the beach. If you need space, this home is for you! It features a large foyer, living room, kitchen nook, den, and office/nursery.
Atlantic Beach
1225 SELVA MARINA CIR
1225 Selva Marina Circle, Atlantic Beach, FL
Enjoy living on the best Cul-De-Sac in Atlantic Beach. Just 2.5 blocks to the ocean, 1/2 mile to ABCC, 1 mile to the town center for shops and dining. This salt water pool home sits high on an oversized lot.
Jacksonville Beach
404 9TH AVE N
404 9th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
Beautiful Fully Furnished Townhome 4 Blocks to the ocean!!! Just bring your food & clothes!! OPEN Living, Dining & Kitchen area!!! Relax on one of 2 balconies! Backyard area for grilling! Two car garage for your autos! Convenient location, just walk
Atlantic Beach
1266 Stocks Street
1266 Stock Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1102 sqft
1266 Stocks Street Available 05/08/20 Great Atlantic Beach / Mayport Home Surrounded By Woods - Great cul-de-sac home in Mayport with fenced yard, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, single car garage, includes washer/dryer quarterly pest control, close to the
Jacksonville Beach
615 17TH AVE N
615 17th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1092 sqft
Coastal 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home available for rent in Jax Beach! This property has tons of updates and great features. Hard wood floors throughout bedrooms and living room area. Travertine floors in kitchen and foyer.
