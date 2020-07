Luma Miramar

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse community garden dog park playground pool table trash valet yoga

Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL. Upon entry, youll immediately notice the welcoming wood-style flooring. Make your way into the kitchen and appreciate the granite or quartz countertops paired with white or espresso custom cabinetry. Youll enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with easy-to-clean stainless-steel appliances when cooking up your favorite Pinterest-inspired meals. Then head to the living room to kick your heels up on the couch with your furry friend.