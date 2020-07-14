Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym playground pool bbq/grill yoga cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance guest parking internet access

This 480 unit property is located in Miramar, FL has been entirely remodeled and now features a luxurious 2-story Clubhouse with state-of-the-art amenities including a brand new gym with separate yoga, aerobics room, a kid playroom, business center with printer, and comfortable lounge area and kitchenette. Take a swim in 1 of 2 sparkling pools with sundeck. Our renovated laundry centers include 'smart' technology that alerts you when your load is complete. You'll find BBQ grills and picnic tables adjacent to the pool for convenient grilling, 2 playgrounds as well as 2 fenced dog parks for our furry friends. We look forward to providing our residents great service and wonderful amenities they can enjoy while living at Lake Vista!