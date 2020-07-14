8440 Sherman Cir N, Miramar, FL 33025 Lakeshore at University Park
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit D207 · Avail. Aug 23
$1,620
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Vista.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
This 480 unit property is located in Miramar, FL has been entirely remodeled and now features a luxurious 2-story Clubhouse with state-of-the-art amenities including a brand new gym with separate yoga, aerobics room, a kid playroom, business center with printer, and comfortable lounge area and kitchenette. Take a swim in 1 of 2 sparkling pools with sundeck. Our renovated laundry centers include 'smart' technology that alerts you when your load is complete. You'll find BBQ grills and picnic tables adjacent to the pool for convenient grilling, 2 playgrounds as well as 2 fenced dog parks for our furry friends. We look forward to providing our residents great service and wonderful amenities they can enjoy while living at Lake Vista!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)