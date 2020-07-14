All apartments in Miramar
Miramar, FL
Lake Vista
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Lake Vista

Open Now until 5:30pm
8440 Sherman Cir N · (954) 947-6262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8440 Sherman Cir N, Miramar, FL 33025
Lakeshore at University Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D207 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Vista.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
This 480 unit property is located in Miramar, FL has been entirely remodeled and now features a luxurious 2-story Clubhouse with state-of-the-art amenities including a brand new gym with separate yoga, aerobics room, a kid playroom, business center with printer, and comfortable lounge area and kitchenette. Take a swim in 1 of 2 sparkling pools with sundeck. Our renovated laundry centers include 'smart' technology that alerts you when your load is complete. You'll find BBQ grills and picnic tables adjacent to the pool for convenient grilling, 2 playgrounds as well as 2 fenced dog parks for our furry friends. We look forward to providing our residents great service and wonderful amenities they can enjoy while living at Lake Vista!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Open lot $39 per year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Vista have any available units?
Lake Vista has a unit available for $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Lake Vista have?
Some of Lake Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Vista is pet friendly.
Does Lake Vista offer parking?
Yes, Lake Vista offers parking.
Does Lake Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lake Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Vista have a pool?
Yes, Lake Vista has a pool.
Does Lake Vista have accessible units?
No, Lake Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Lake Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does Lake Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lake Vista has units with air conditioning.
