Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities carpet ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym playground pool 24hr maintenance yoga cats allowed parking courtyard hot tub package receiving

Welcome to Bell Miramar Apartments.



Bell Miramar is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Miramar, Florida, that is convenient to both downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Our spacious gated property ensures privacy, yet still provides easy access to I-75, Miramar Parkway, and the Florida Turnpike. We are located in the Broward School district and we are just a short drive to Florida’s beautiful beaches, including Sunny Isles and South Beach. Shopping is convenient as well, with Miramar Square shopping center less than a mile away.



Our community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes as well as two and three bedroom townhomes. We can offer you a Renovated or Classic feature apartment home. Our apartments are equipped with stainless steel appliance packages*, full-sized washer and dryers, and oversized closets. All townhomes come with Monocottura ceramic tile flooring, ceramic showers, dramatic interior arches, full-sized washers and dryers, and more!