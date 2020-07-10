All apartments in Miramar
Bell Miramar

3040 SW 119th Ave · (954) 361-8432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3040 SW 119th Ave, Miramar, FL 33025

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13-12016 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 12-11992 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 14-12030 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11-11970 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1391 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Miramar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
yoga
cats allowed
parking
courtyard
hot tub
package receiving
Welcome to Bell Miramar Apartments.

Bell Miramar is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Miramar, Florida, that is convenient to both downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Our spacious gated property ensures privacy, yet still provides easy access to I-75, Miramar Parkway, and the Florida Turnpike. We are located in the Broward School district and we are just a short drive to Florida’s beautiful beaches, including Sunny Isles and South Beach. Shopping is convenient as well, with Miramar Square shopping center less than a mile away.

Our community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes as well as two and three bedroom townhomes. We can offer you a Renovated or Classic feature apartment home. Our apartments are equipped with stainless steel appliance packages*, full-sized washer and dryers, and oversized closets. All townhomes come with Monocottura ceramic tile flooring, ceramic showers, dramatic interior arches, full-sized washers and dryers, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 applicant, $150 per married couple
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Miramar have any available units?
Bell Miramar has 11 units available starting at $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bell Miramar have?
Some of Bell Miramar's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Miramar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Miramar pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Miramar is pet friendly.
Does Bell Miramar offer parking?
Yes, Bell Miramar offers parking.
Does Bell Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Miramar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Miramar have a pool?
Yes, Bell Miramar has a pool.
Does Bell Miramar have accessible units?
No, Bell Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does Bell Miramar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Miramar has units with dishwashers.
Does Bell Miramar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bell Miramar has units with air conditioning.
