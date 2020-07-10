Amenities
Welcome to Bell Miramar Apartments.
Bell Miramar is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Miramar, Florida, that is convenient to both downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Our spacious gated property ensures privacy, yet still provides easy access to I-75, Miramar Parkway, and the Florida Turnpike. We are located in the Broward School district and we are just a short drive to Florida’s beautiful beaches, including Sunny Isles and South Beach. Shopping is convenient as well, with Miramar Square shopping center less than a mile away.
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes as well as two and three bedroom townhomes. We can offer you a Renovated or Classic feature apartment home. Our apartments are equipped with stainless steel appliance packages*, full-sized washer and dryers, and oversized closets. All townhomes come with Monocottura ceramic tile flooring, ceramic showers, dramatic interior arches, full-sized washers and dryers, and more!