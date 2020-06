Amenities

pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

7932 Biltmore Boulevard, Miramar, FL 33023 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 6102228E4 AVAIL. 4/1, LOVELY 3/2, POOL, GARAGE, LARGE FAMILY ROOM, ALL TILE FLOORS, CENTRAL A/C, FENCED YARD, WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED AND CLEANED,TENANT OCCUPIED NOW, REQUIRES FIRST MONTH RENT AND TWO MONTHS SECURITY, PET OK WITH EXTRA SECURITY $400 REFUNDABLE, MUST MAKE APPT. TO SHOW, RENTAL APPLICATIONS AT HOUSE, MUST SEND CURRENT CREDIT SCORE WITH APPLICATION. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3580655 ]