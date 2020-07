Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath starter home completely remodeled, new appliances and redone floors. Includes a large walk in closet, utility room and outside storage shed, as well as a private fence. Spectacular back yard with a beautiful tree for shadow. The neighborhood is quiet and the backyard is lush. The bedrooms are large and there is plenty of storage space. Tenant covers water, electricity, and lawn maintenance.