Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Vizcaya community 5081 SW 136th Ter, Miramar, FL 33027

Beautiful Single Family home in the safe and desirable Large and spacious home with new appliances and fresh paint. All laminate and tile flooring throughout. Large yard for entertaining. Two car garage. Must see!

**Lease terms: 12 or 24 Months Lease**

Security Deposit, First Month's Rent & Last Month's Rent

Brokered & Advertised By: Beachfront Realty Inc.

Listing Agent: Alicia Feld-Lukin & Grisel Pacani

**Contact Information Text: Grisel Pacani @ 305-733-1288**