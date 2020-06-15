4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Southwest 183rd Avenue, Miramar, FL 33029 - 6 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful property available for rent in the great neighborhood of west Miramar. This property features a 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, 1 bedroom is downstairs and the other 3 upstairs with 2 of the bedrooms featuring balconies overlooking the lake in the backyard which has an area size of about 10 football fields. the property features its own private underground pool and outdoor kitchen, this is truly a family's treasure cove. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582815 ]