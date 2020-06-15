All apartments in Miramar
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue

4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue · (954) 993-4760
Location

4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue, Miramar, FL 33029

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,450

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3789 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Southwest 183rd Avenue, Miramar, FL 33029 - 6 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful property available for rent in the great neighborhood of west Miramar. This property features a 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, 1 bedroom is downstairs and the other 3 upstairs with 2 of the bedrooms featuring balconies overlooking the lake in the backyard which has an area size of about 10 football fields. the property features its own private underground pool and outdoor kitchen, this is truly a family's treasure cove. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582815 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue have any available units?
4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
