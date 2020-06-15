4301 SW 160th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool

Spacious freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse condo in a gated resort style community. Upgraded bathrooms and upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, common area tiled. Custom paint. Formal dinning and living area and a family room. 2 assigned parking spaces. The community offers - community pool, children's play ground, gym, clubhouse, property management on site and security patrol. Located close to major highways, restaurants, retail stores, city park and much more. Get on I-75 in less than 5 minutes.