4301 SW 160th Ave

Amenities
Spacious freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse condo in a gated resort style community. Upgraded bathrooms and upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, common area tiled. Custom paint. Formal dinning and living area and a family room. 2 assigned parking spaces. The community offers - community pool, children's play ground, gym, clubhouse, property management on site and security patrol. Located close to major highways, restaurants, retail stores, city park and much more. Get on I-75 in less than 5 minutes.