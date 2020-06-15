All apartments in Miramar
4301 SW 160th Ave
Last updated May 4 2020 at 2:28 AM

4301 SW 160th Ave

4301 Southwest 160th Avenue · (954) 914-6400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4301 Southwest 160th Avenue, Miramar, FL 33027

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
Spacious freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse condo in a gated resort style community. Upgraded bathrooms and upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, common area tiled. Custom paint. Formal dinning and living area and a family room. 2 assigned parking spaces. The community offers - community pool, children's play ground, gym, clubhouse, property management on site and security patrol. Located close to major highways, restaurants, retail stores, city park and much more. Get on I-75 in less than 5 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 SW 160th Ave have any available units?
4301 SW 160th Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4301 SW 160th Ave have?
Some of 4301 SW 160th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 SW 160th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4301 SW 160th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 SW 160th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4301 SW 160th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 4301 SW 160th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4301 SW 160th Ave does offer parking.
Does 4301 SW 160th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 SW 160th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 SW 160th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4301 SW 160th Ave has a pool.
Does 4301 SW 160th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4301 SW 160th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 SW 160th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 SW 160th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 SW 160th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 SW 160th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
