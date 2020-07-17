All apartments in Miramar
3186 Southwest 129th Terrace
3186 Southwest 129th Terrace

3186 Southwest 129th Terrace · (305) 528-5387
Location

3186 Southwest 129th Terrace, Miramar, FL 33027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1489 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
3186 Southwest 129th Terrace, Miramar, FL 33027 - 3 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/20/2020. Pets: allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE July 20, 2020. Townhouse located in Miramar. 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms (1489 SQFT) in MELROSE POINT. One bedroom one bathroom located on ground floor. RENT INCLUDES 2 parking spaces, cable TV & Internet/WiFi. Pets welcome restrictions apply. Association approval 2 weeks. Minimum required credit score 650. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $5,500 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10879284. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3610821 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace have any available units?
3186 Southwest 129th Terrace has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace have?
Some of 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3186 Southwest 129th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace offers parking.
Does 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace have a pool?
No, 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3186 Southwest 129th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
