3186 Southwest 129th Terrace, Miramar, FL 33027 - 3 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/20/2020. Pets: allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE July 20, 2020. Townhouse located in Miramar. 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms (1489 SQFT) in MELROSE POINT. One bedroom one bathroom located on ground floor. RENT INCLUDES 2 parking spaces, cable TV & Internet/WiFi. Pets welcome restrictions apply. Association approval 2 weeks. Minimum required credit score 650. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $5,500 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10879284. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3610821 ]