Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

VERY NICE TOWNHOUSE WITH SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. LARGE KITCHEN, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, WOOD FLOORS ON STAIRS AND SECOND LEVEL. 3 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHS... ONE BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS. ONE PARKING ASSIGNED AND PLENTY GUEST SPACES *** FRESHLY PAINTED*** MANY AMENITIES: CLUBHOUSE, POOL, TENNIS COURT, GATED COMMUNITY, GYM, EVENT ROOM, ETC. EASY ACCESS TO I-75, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPES AND MORE!!DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY..