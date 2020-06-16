2710 Southwest 81st Avenue

Amenities

710 Southwest 81st Avenue Apt #1B, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#1107609E7 This two-story 2 bdrm 2.5 bath with den, 2 car garage corner unit townhome is located at Calabria, just minutes away from the Florida Turnpike, shopping malls, restaurants and much more. This lovely townhome has NO CARPET at all; the 1st level has tile floors and the 2nd level has laminate wood floors. Other features include an open kitchen, spacious master bedroom with a large walk-in closet & balcony, large master bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and separate shower & a full size washer/dryer. The community has a pool, childrens playground and a basketball court. Move in costs are first month rent, last month rent & 1 month security deposit. Small pet gladly accepted with an additional pet deposit. Tenants must be very well qualified; must have good credit and stable income. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3580639 ]