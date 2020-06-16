All apartments in Miramar
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

2710 Southwest 81st Avenue

2710 Southwest 81st Avenue · (954) 314-2855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2710 Southwest 81st Avenue, Miramar, FL 33025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1445 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
710 Southwest 81st Avenue Apt #1B, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#1107609E7 This two-story 2 bdrm 2.5 bath with den, 2 car garage corner unit townhome is located at Calabria, just minutes away from the Florida Turnpike, shopping malls, restaurants and much more. This lovely townhome has NO CARPET at all; the 1st level has tile floors and the 2nd level has laminate wood floors. Other features include an open kitchen, spacious master bedroom with a large walk-in closet & balcony, large master bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and separate shower & a full size washer/dryer. The community has a pool, childrens playground and a basketball court. Move in costs are first month rent, last month rent & 1 month security deposit. Small pet gladly accepted with an additional pet deposit. Tenants must be very well qualified; must have good credit and stable income. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3580639 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue have any available units?
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue have?
Some of 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue has a pool.
Does 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 Southwest 81st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
