2574 SW 81st Ter

This 2 Bedroom Unit has been converted to a 3 Bdrm Unit** Yes, landlord invested in your added privacy! Calabria Residences a residential townhome community in Miramar. This turnkey townhome boast porcelain flooring on 1st floor & carpet upstairs. Top of the line finishes Kenmore Design Series appliances, hurricane impact windows, custom European cabinetry topped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, glass shower enclosures, 9.5' high ceilings and cover garage. Close to Shopping, Casinos, Beaches, Hospitals & Highways! Owner is Ready to Rent!