Miramar, FL
2574 SW 81st Ter
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:52 PM

2574 SW 81st Ter

2574 SW 81st Ter · (305) 405-0615
Miramar
Location

2574 SW 81st Ter, Miramar, FL 33025
Turtle Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2570 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 2 Bedroom Unit has been converted to a 3 Bdrm Unit** Yes, landlord invested in your added privacy! Calabria Residences a residential townhome community in Miramar. This turnkey townhome boast porcelain flooring on 1st floor & carpet upstairs. Top of the line finishes Kenmore Design Series appliances, hurricane impact windows, custom European cabinetry topped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, glass shower enclosures, 9.5' high ceilings and cover garage. Close to Shopping, Casinos, Beaches, Hospitals & Highways! Owner is Ready to Rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2574 SW 81st Ter have any available units?
2574 SW 81st Ter has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2574 SW 81st Ter have?
Some of 2574 SW 81st Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2574 SW 81st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2574 SW 81st Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2574 SW 81st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2574 SW 81st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 2574 SW 81st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2574 SW 81st Ter does offer parking.
Does 2574 SW 81st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2574 SW 81st Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2574 SW 81st Ter have a pool?
Yes, 2574 SW 81st Ter has a pool.
Does 2574 SW 81st Ter have accessible units?
No, 2574 SW 81st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2574 SW 81st Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2574 SW 81st Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 2574 SW 81st Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2574 SW 81st Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
