Amenities

granite counters gym pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities gym pool

VERY NICE GATED COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF MIRAMAR NICE CONDO LOCATED IN GROUND FLOOR ,WITH A NEW REMODEL KITCHEN WITH STAIN STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,VERY GOOD AMENITIES WITH GYM AND POOL,24 HOURS SECURITY GUARD AND ALSO WATER INCLUDED WITH THE RENT!!!! DONT MISS THIS OPORTUNITU IT WONT LAST.