13262 Southwest 45th Drive, Miramar, FL 33027 - 6 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 11078J587 You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a three-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a covered patio area. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural and recessed lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a center island, breakfast bar, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today! **HOA requires 700 min credit score. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3580640 ]