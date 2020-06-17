All apartments in Miramar
Find more places like 13262 Southwest 45th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miramar, FL
/
13262 Southwest 45th Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

13262 Southwest 45th Drive

13262 SW 45th Drive · (954) 314-2855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miramar
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13262 SW 45th Drive, Miramar, FL 33027
Silver Falls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,215

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
13262 Southwest 45th Drive, Miramar, FL 33027 - 6 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 11078J587 You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a three-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a covered patio area. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural and recessed lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a center island, breakfast bar, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today! **HOA requires 700 min credit score. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3580640 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13262 Southwest 45th Drive have any available units?
13262 Southwest 45th Drive has a unit available for $3,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13262 Southwest 45th Drive have?
Some of 13262 Southwest 45th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13262 Southwest 45th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13262 Southwest 45th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13262 Southwest 45th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13262 Southwest 45th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13262 Southwest 45th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13262 Southwest 45th Drive does offer parking.
Does 13262 Southwest 45th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13262 Southwest 45th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13262 Southwest 45th Drive have a pool?
No, 13262 Southwest 45th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13262 Southwest 45th Drive have accessible units?
No, 13262 Southwest 45th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13262 Southwest 45th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13262 Southwest 45th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13262 Southwest 45th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13262 Southwest 45th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13262 Southwest 45th Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St
Miramar, FL 33025
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace
Miramar, FL 33025
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave
Miramar, FL 33027
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way
Miramar, FL 33025
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr
Miramar, FL 33025
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N
Miramar, FL 33025
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane
Miramar, FL 33025
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl
Miramar, FL 33025

Similar Pages

Miramar 1 BedroomsMiramar 2 Bedrooms
Miramar Apartments with GymMiramar Apartments with Parking
Miramar Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeshore At University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity