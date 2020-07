Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill yoga lobby sauna

Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood. Revel in the stunning architecture and elegant interior designs curated with elegance, comfort, and satisfaction in mind. Our brand new apartments offer layouts designed for the way you live. If you'd like, work from home in our specially designed live-work residences. Enjoy exclusive upgrades, including soaring ceilings, in our penthouse suites. Be inspired by the modern, chic decor each morning and relax in a private cabana in the evening. At Soleste Alameda, you'll find the perfect combination of contemporary living with traditional charm.