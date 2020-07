Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill coffee bar conference room dog park hot tub internet access internet cafe media room online portal pool table tennis court yoga

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Schedule yours today!



Nestled on lush, idyllic grounds, our modern community offers one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Fontainebleau, Miami, Florida.



Your new apartment is a sophisticated oasis in an elegant community. Inspired by Spanish architecture, it features a crisp stucco exterior offset with red tile roofs. Each home is designed with high ceilings, a bright expansive floor plan, and a chef-style kitchen with energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances.



In the evenings, retreat to the spectacular swimming pool for a sunset swim or relax poolside with a cool drink. Expect more from every moment at Doral View Apartments.