825 Brickell Bay Dr
825 Brickell Bay Dr

825 Brickell Bay Drive · (786) 286-3262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

825 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1948 · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
Exceptional opportunity to become a Brickellista with one of the best locations in all of Miami, and at a fantastically affordable price!! Located right in the heart of Miami on World Famous Brickell Avenue just minutes to downtown, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Miami Beach and the airport. Our building enjoys several fine restaurants including Da Tang Zhenwei Fang Gourmet Chinese, Rio Sushi, fantastic coffee shop/ grocery, marina, beauty salon, dry cleaner, and much more. Join us and enjoy for yourself!! Hot & Cold Water as well as air conditioning & Electricity are included in the rent! Mood lighting, lights have three different setting for different color brightness modes(daylight etc...)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Brickell Bay Dr have any available units?
825 Brickell Bay Dr has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Brickell Bay Dr have?
Some of 825 Brickell Bay Dr's amenities include garage, pool, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Brickell Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
825 Brickell Bay Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Brickell Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 825 Brickell Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 825 Brickell Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 825 Brickell Bay Dr does offer parking.
Does 825 Brickell Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Brickell Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Brickell Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 825 Brickell Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 825 Brickell Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 825 Brickell Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Brickell Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Brickell Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
