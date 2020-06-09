825 Brickell Bay Dr

Amenities

Exceptional opportunity to become a Brickellista with one of the best locations in all of Miami, and at a fantastically affordable price!! Located right in the heart of Miami on World Famous Brickell Avenue just minutes to downtown, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Miami Beach and the airport. Our building enjoys several fine restaurants including Da Tang Zhenwei Fang Gourmet Chinese, Rio Sushi, fantastic coffee shop/ grocery, marina, beauty salon, dry cleaner, and much more. Join us and enjoy for yourself!! Hot & Cold Water as well as air conditioning & Electricity are included in the rent! Mood lighting, lights have three different setting for different color brightness modes(daylight etc...)