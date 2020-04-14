Amenities

pool some paid utils

651 Northeast 69th Street Apt #0, Miami, FL 33138 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed. This gorgeous Studio (around 500 Sq.Ft) is located on the Bayside Historic District (historical house from 1924). It is a full guest cottage on the back of the house. Beautiful views of the pool, private backyard and tropical trees. Minutes away from Miami Design District , Midtown and Wynwood. Water, Cable and Electricity included. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3584762 ]