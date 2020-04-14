All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 651 Northeast 69th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
651 Northeast 69th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

651 Northeast 69th Street

651 Northeast 69th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

651 Northeast 69th Street, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Amenities

pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
651 Northeast 69th Street Apt #0, Miami, FL 33138 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed. This gorgeous Studio (around 500 Sq.Ft) is located on the Bayside Historic District (historical house from 1924). It is a full guest cottage on the back of the house. Beautiful views of the pool, private backyard and tropical trees. Minutes away from Miami Design District , Midtown and Wynwood. Water, Cable and Electricity included. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3584762 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Northeast 69th Street have any available units?
651 Northeast 69th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 651 Northeast 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
651 Northeast 69th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Northeast 69th Street pet-friendly?
No, 651 Northeast 69th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 651 Northeast 69th Street offer parking?
No, 651 Northeast 69th Street does not offer parking.
Does 651 Northeast 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 Northeast 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Northeast 69th Street have a pool?
Yes, 651 Northeast 69th Street has a pool.
Does 651 Northeast 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 651 Northeast 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Northeast 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 Northeast 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Northeast 69th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 Northeast 69th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave
Miami, FL 33145
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St
Miami, FL 33126
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr
Miami, FL 33156
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St
Miami, FL 33175
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane
Miami, FL 33133

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College