5099 NW 7th St

Amenities

For Rent 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, apartment at the Famous Blue Lagoon Condominium, AMAZING Blue Lagoon View. Laminated wood floors, Washer and Dryer in Unit. Enjoy all this amenities: SPA, Fitness Center, Club House, Huge Pool and Jacuzzi with Blue Lagoon View. Marina for JetSki and Small Boats. 24 Hrs Security patrol and this is a gated community. CCTV in all areas. Fully stocked mini-market. Management office on site. Blue Lagoon Condo is conveniently located, very Close to the Miami International Airport (MIA), Downton Miami, Brickell and Coral Gables Area, Florida International University, University of Miami, Jackson Hospital, Mall de las Americas, Costco, and much more important locations. Easy Access to the 826 (Palmetto) and 836 (Dolphin) Express Way. Easy to show and ready to move.