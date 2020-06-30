All apartments in Miami
5099 NW 7th St
5099 NW 7th St

5099 Northwest 7th Street · (786) 600-2838
Location

5099 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL 33126
Flagami

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit TS-03 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
For Rent 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, apartment at the Famous Blue Lagoon Condominium, AMAZING Blue Lagoon View. Laminated wood floors, Washer and Dryer in Unit. Enjoy all this amenities: SPA, Fitness Center, Club House, Huge Pool and Jacuzzi with Blue Lagoon View. Marina for JetSki and Small Boats. 24 Hrs Security patrol and this is a gated community. CCTV in all areas. Fully stocked mini-market. Management office on site. Blue Lagoon Condo is conveniently located, very Close to the Miami International Airport (MIA), Downton Miami, Brickell and Coral Gables Area, Florida International University, University of Miami, Jackson Hospital, Mall de las Americas, Costco, and much more important locations. Easy Access to the 826 (Palmetto) and 836 (Dolphin) Express Way. Easy to show and ready to move.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5099 NW 7th St have any available units?
5099 NW 7th St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 5099 NW 7th St have?
Some of 5099 NW 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5099 NW 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
5099 NW 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5099 NW 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 5099 NW 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 5099 NW 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 5099 NW 7th St offers parking.
Does 5099 NW 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5099 NW 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5099 NW 7th St have a pool?
Yes, 5099 NW 7th St has a pool.
Does 5099 NW 7th St have accessible units?
No, 5099 NW 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5099 NW 7th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5099 NW 7th St has units with dishwashers.
